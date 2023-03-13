Vidic withdraws candidacy for Serbian soccer president

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has withdrawn his candidacy for president of the Serbian soccer federation. The federation has often been accused of corruption, crime and political influence. The only remaining candidate for the position is former player and veteran Red Star Belgrade official Dragan Dzajic. He is believed to be close to the current populist Serbian government. Vidic had a highly successful career with Manchester United and served as the team’s captain. He has faced a massive campaign against his candidacy. Vidic says he wanted to improve the federation but “it was made clear to me that we would not be given that chance.”
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
FILE - Former Serbian soccer star Dragan Dzajic takes part in an interview with The Associated Press, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 19, 2013. Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic on Monday March 13, 2023, has withdrawn his candidacy for the president of the Serbian soccer federation, the organization which has often been accused of corruption, crime and political influence. The only candidate for the position of the FSS president now remains to be former footballer and veteran Red Star Belgrade official Dragan Dzajic who is believed to be close to the current populist Serbian leadership. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic
FILE - Partizan fans light fireworks during a Serbian national soccer league derby match between Red Star and Partizan, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 3, 2023. Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic on Monday March 13, 2023, has withdrawn his candidacy for the president of the Serbian soccer federation, the organization which has often been accused of corruption, crime and political influence. The only candidate for the position of the FSS president now remains to be former footballer and veteran Red Star Belgrade official Dragan Dzajic who is believed to be close to the current populist Serbian leadership. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic