Vidic withdraws candidacy for Serbian soccer president

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has withdrawn his candidacy for president of the Serbian soccer federation. The federation has often been accused of corruption, crime and political influence. The only remaining candidate for the position is former player and veteran Red Star Belgrade official Dragan Dzajic. He is believed to be close to the current populist Serbian government. Vidic had a highly successful career with Manchester United and served as the team’s captain. He has faced a massive campaign against his candidacy. Vidic says he wanted to improve the federation but “it was made clear to me that we would not be given that chance.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.