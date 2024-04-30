Videos of Georgia pitcher before and during his dominant outing leads A&M coach to suspect cheating

Videos showing Georgia’s Christian Mracna’s activity in the bullpen and during a dominant performance in a game at top-ranked Texas A&M has led Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle to tell The Associated Press he suspects the pitcher was putting a foreign substance on the ball. Schlossnagle also said he wishes he would have caught it. Mracna pitched the last two innings of a 5-4 win on Saturday. He struck out six in a row to end the game. Pitchers found to have a foreign substance are ejected. Georgia and the Southeastern Conference declined to comment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.