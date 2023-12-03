Vidal, Troy win second straight Sun Belt title, beat App State 49-23

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kimani Vidal rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns and Troy scored twice in a six-second span of the fourth quarter in a 49-23 victory over Appalachian State for the Trojans’ second straight Sun Belt Conference title. Troy produced a lopsided win in the league championship game after a 1-2 start for the second season in a row. This one was up for grabs until a 28-point fourth-quarter outburst. That included three Vidal scores and a strip-sack and score by Don Callis.

