Victory at last! Lyon wins its first game in French league at 11th attempt

PARIS (AP) — Nearly six months after its last victory seven-time champion Lyon finally got back to winning ways in the French league by beating 10-man Rennes 1-0. That ended a 10-game winless run this season in the league for Lyon. Irish center back Jake O’Brien scored from close range with a header following a corner in the 62nd minute in the Brittany city to secure a morale-boosting win. Lyon remains at the bottom of the standings with just seven points from 11 games. Lille was held to a 1-1 home draw by Toulouse after hitting the woodwork twice.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.