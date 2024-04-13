Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season is over. The Spurs say he won’t play on Sunday in their finale
Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is over. The Spurs said that the 7-foot-4 French phenom will not play in Sunday’s season finale against the Detroit Pistons, ending a year that will almost certainly see him take home rookie of the year honors. His final numbers: 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and an NBA-best 3.6 blocked shots per game.
