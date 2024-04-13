Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season is over. The Spurs say he won’t play on Sunday in their finale

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a score with guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Antonio, Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is over. The Spurs said that the 7-foot-4 French phenom will not play in Sunday’s season finale against the Detroit Pistons, ending a year that will almost certainly see him take home rookie of the year honors. His final numbers: 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and an NBA-best 3.6 blocked shots per game.

