Victor Wembanyama’s 1st All-Star weekend awaits, and it’ll be hectic for the Spurs rookie

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first NBA All-Star experience will be hectic, just like everything else has seemed so far in his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. He’s going to the Tech Summit, the league’s thinktank that kicks off the All-Star festivities on Friday morning. He’ll have a slate of media responsibilities. He’ll play in the Rising Stars games Friday and the skills competition on Saturday. There will surely be opportunities for as many other appearances as he wants to make. It’s a lot. If his first few months in the NBA is any indication, he’ll make it all seem like a breeze.

