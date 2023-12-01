Victor Wembanyama will miss Spurs’ game Friday in New Orleans with hip tightness

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out of San Antonio’s game against New Orleans on Friday because of right hip tightness. It will be the first game the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft will miss in his brief NBA career. He averaged 19.3 points and 9.7 rebounds through the first 18 games of the season for San Antonio, which entered Friday with a 3-15 record.

