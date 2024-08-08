Victor Wembanyama will be a medalist at the Paris Olympics. Gold or silver awaits him on Saturday

PARIS (AP) — Someone is going to have a very difficult task on Saturday. Someone is going to have to place a medal around the neck of a man who is every bit of 7-foot-4 and looks to still be growing. Victor Wembanyama has a new accolade. He’s an Olympic medalist. The only question is whether it’ll be gold or silver, something that’ll be determined Saturday night in the final game of the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Games. France is headed back to its second consecutive Olympic gold-medal contest, after beating Germany 73-69 in the first of two semifinals on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.