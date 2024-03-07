Victor Wembanyama ruled out of Spurs-Kings game Thursday with sprained ankle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have ruled rookie Victor Wembanyama out of their game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night because of a sprained right ankle. Wembanyama appeared to roll the ankle in the second quarter of San Antonio’s game at Houston on Tuesday. He was subbed out less than two minutes later, then returned to start the third quarter and played almost all of the second half. It will be only the seventh game missed for Wembanyama this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.