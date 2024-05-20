Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren headline NBA All-Rookie team

NEW YORK (AP) — San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama was a unanimous selection for the NBA’s All-Rookie team this season. It was no surprise, given that Wembanyama was the unanimous choice for rookie of the year from the same panel of 99 voters who cast ballots for the league’s awards this season. Joining Wembanyama on the first team were Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski. Holmgren — the runner-up to Wembanyama in the rookie of the year race — was also a unanimous first-team choice.

