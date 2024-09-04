Victor Osimhen’s loan deal from Napoli to Galatasaray is announced

ISTANBUL (AP) — Victor Osimhen finally finds a way out of Napoli when a loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray is announced. Napoli says the deal lasts through the end of the season and that Osimhen also extended his contract with the Italian club for one more year through 2026-27. Osimhen says on Instagram while wearing a Galatasaray shirt inside his new ground, “I’m excited to be here and I can’t wait to see you at the stadium. Let’s go.” Galatasary needed help at center forward following an injury to Mauro Icardi.

