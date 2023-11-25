Victor Osimhen returns from injury and Napoli beats Atalanta 2-1 in coach Walter Mazzarri’s debut

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen is back and so might be Napoli under new coach Walter Mazzarri. Osimhen came off the bench to mark his first appearance after more than a month injured and proved decisive in a 2-1 win at Atalanta for the defending Serie A champion. Osimhen took advantage of a poor clearance from Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi and stuck out his boot to push the ball with his toes toward fellow substitute Eljif Elmas who used one touch to redirect it in for the winner. Napoli moved up to third place and one point ahead of AC Milan which was hosting Fiorentina later Saturday. Salernitana beat Lazio 2-1 for its first win.

