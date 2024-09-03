Victor Osimhen and Napoli open negotiations for a loan deal to Galatasaray

ISTANBUL (AP) — Victor Osimhen appears to have finally found a way out of Napoli by opening negotiations for a loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray. The Nigeria forward had been linked to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Saudi club Al-Ahli but the transfer window in Europe’s biggest leagues closed last week without a deal. The Turkish league transfer window doesn’t close until Sept. 13 and Galatasary suddenly needs help at center forward following an injury to Mauro Icardi. Galatasaray says that “the player and his club SSCN Napoli SPA have begun official talks regarding the temporary transfer of professional footballer Victor James Osimhen.”

