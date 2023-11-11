Victor Lindelof’s goal eases the pressure on Ten Hag as Man United beats Luton 1-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Victor Lindelof’s goal has eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag as Manchester United beat Luton 1-0 in the Premier League. The center back swept home a 59th-minute winner at Old Trafford to secure back-to-back league wins for United for only the second time this season. United manager Ten Hag has come under increasing pressure after his team’s disappointing start to the campaign. But victory against Luton was a positive response to Wednesday’s Champions League defeat in Copenhagen.

