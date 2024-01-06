Victor Hart stars as Southern Miss beats No. 19 James Madison 81-71

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Victor Hart scored 16 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and nine assists, helping Southern Miss beat No. 19 James Madison 81-71. Austin Crowley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who earned their second straight win. Cobie Montgomery scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting. Southern Miss shot 49.1% from the field, compared to 39.4% for James Madison. The Golden Eagles also enjoyed a big advantage at the line, making 25 of 33 free throws while the Dukes connected on 13 of 19 foul shots. T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points and 16 rebounds for James Madison, which trailed 44-35 at halftime.

