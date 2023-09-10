Victor Gabalis throws for 301 yards, 4 TDs to lead Tarleton State past North Alabama 52-31

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis passed for 301 yards and connected with Keylan Johnson for four touchdowns to help Tarleton State beat North Alabama 52-31 in a United Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Johnson tied a program record with four receiving touchdowns — covering 13, 64, 55 and 16 yards. His 219 yards receiving rank fifth in program history for a single game. Tarleton outscored North Alabama 21-3 in the third quarter for a 38-31 lead. The Texans sealed it when DL Robert Rios returned an interception 50 yards with 10:36 remaining in the fourth. It was the converted offensive lineman’s first career interception.

