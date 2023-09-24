Victor Boniface scores 2 as Bayer Leverkusen beats Heidenheim 4-1 in the Bundesliga

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Victor Boniface has scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen kept up its strong start to the season with a 4-1 win over Hoffenheim to move level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga standings. Nigerian striker Boniface has scored six goals in five Bundesliga games since joining Leverkusen from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. That puts him behind only Bayern’s Harry Kane and Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy. Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Freiburg later Sunday.

