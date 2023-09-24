Victor Boniface scores 2 as Bayer Leverkusen beats Heidenheim 4-1 in the Bundesliga

By The Associated Press
Leverkusen's scorer Victor Boniface celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Heidenheim in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Victor Boniface has scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen kept up its strong start to the season with a 4-1 win over Hoffenheim to move level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga standings. Nigerian striker Boniface has scored six goals in five Bundesliga games since joining Leverkusen from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. That puts him behind only Bayern’s Harry Kane and Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy. Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Freiburg later Sunday.

