Vick, Fitzgerald and Suggs among stars on College Football Hall of Fame ballot for first time

Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are among the college football stars who will be considered for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time this year. The National Football Foundation released Monday a list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot. Vick led Virginia Tech to the BCS championship game against Florida State as a redshirt freshman in 1999. Fitzgerald was the Heisman Trophy runner-up for Pitt in 2003. Suggs had 24 sacks for Arizona State in 2002.

