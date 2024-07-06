Vic Seixas, a Wimbledon champion and tennis Hall of Famer, dies at 100

LONDON (AP) — Vic Seixas, a Wimbledon winner and tennis Hall of Famer who was the oldest living Grand Slam champion, has died at the age of 100. The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced Seixas’ death on Saturday based on confirmation from his daughter Tori. It said the American died Friday but did not provide a cause of death. Seixas had been the Hall of Fame’s oldest member and was inducted in 1971 after a career that included the 1953 Wimbledon singles title. He also won the U.S. Championships — now the U.S. Open — in 1954.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.