Vic Fangio has been hired by the Philadelphia Eagles to be their defensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Vic Fangio to be their defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday. Fangio spent the past season with Miami in the same role. He finished 2022 as a consultant for the Eagles. The Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai last week after one season. Senior assistant Matt Patricia took over playcalling duties from Desai in December. He also won’t return.

