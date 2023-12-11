Vic Davalillo, a 2-time World Series champion in 16 major league seasons, dies

Vic Davalillo, a two-time World Series champion who spent 16 seasons in the major leagues and became the first Venezuelan-born player to win a Gold Glove, died Dec. 6. He was 84 or 87, depending on conflicting sources. Davalillo died in Caracas after an emergency surgery due to an intestinal obstruction and renal insufficiency, daughter Helga Davalillo said. Davalillo finished with a .279 average, 36 homers, 329 RBIs and 125 steals, winning World Series titles with the 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1973 Oakland Athletics.

