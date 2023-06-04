Vetrano drives in 5 runs, Boston College beats Nicholls 14-6 at Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Joe Vetrano singled, doubled and homered twice to drove in five runs and Boston College pulled away to earn a 14-6 win over Nicholls in an elimination game at the Tuscaloosa Regional. The second-seeded Eagles (36-19) advance to face the loser of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Alabama and third-seeded Troy in an elimination game Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.