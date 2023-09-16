Veterans Reus and Hummels rescue Borussia Dortmund with 4-2 win at Freiburg in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund veterans Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have scored late to earn a 4-2 win at Freiburg and reduce talk of a crisis at the club after its poor start to the Bundesliga. The 34-year-old Reus went on as a substitute and set up Hummels in the 88th minute. Reus then sealed the win himself in the third minute of injury time. It meant Dortmund ended its two-game winless run ahead of its visit to Paris Saint-Germain for their Champions League opener on Tuesday. Union Berlin slumped to its second successive defeat before its Champions League debut at Real Madrid. Union lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg. Leipzig warmed up for Europe’s top club competition with a 3-0 win at Augsburg.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.