Veterans Reus and Hummels rescue Borussia Dortmund with 4-2 win at Freiburg in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Dortmund's Marco Reus, right, celebrates with Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, left, after scoring his side's fourth goal of the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund in Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller]

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund veterans Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have scored late to earn a 4-2 win at Freiburg and reduce talk of a crisis at the club after its poor start to the Bundesliga. The 34-year-old Reus went on as a substitute and set up Hummels in the 88th minute. Reus then sealed the win himself in the third minute of injury time. It meant Dortmund ended its two-game winless run ahead of its visit to Paris Saint-Germain for their Champions League opener on Tuesday. Union Berlin slumped to its second successive defeat before its Champions League debut at Real Madrid. Union lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg. Leipzig warmed up for Europe’s top club competition with a 3-0 win at Augsburg.

