Veterans Marcelo and Felipe Melo key to Fluminense beating Al Ahly in Club World Cup semifinal

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Fluminense’s veteran team is going to the Club World Cup final after beating Al Ahly 2-0 in Jeddah. The wily guile of defender Marcelo won the penalty that helped send them there. Marcelo’s fine footwork at the edge of the Al Ahly penalty area teased forward Percy Tau into the tackle that sent Jhon Arias to the spot to convert a 71st-minute penalty. Fluminense sealed victory in the 90th when substitute John Kennedy scored with a curling left-foot shot. The champion of South America will play Manchester City or Urawa Red Diamonds for the title on Friday.

