Veteran shortstop, former AL batting champ Tim Anderson designated for assignment by Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran shortstop and former AL batting champ Tim Anderson has been designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins. Anderson didn’t fulfill the offensive expectations the Marlins anticipated when he signed a one-year free agent deal. The 31-year-old Anderson played his first eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox and batted over .300 four consecutive years. In 2019, Anderson hit .335 and won the AL batting title. Anderson struggled offensively throughout his 65-game stint in Miami, hitting .214 in 234 at-bats with three extra-base hits.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.