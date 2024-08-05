Veteran safety Quandre Diggs joining Tennessee Titans on 1-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Veteran safety Quandre Diggs confirmed reports he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Diggs called the deal long awaited news on social media. The 31-year-old Diggs is entering his ninth NFL season and has 24 interceptions in a career split between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks. He originally was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2015. Diggs was traded to Seattle during the 2019 season. He made three Pro Bowls with the Seahawks from 2020-22. The move reunites Diggs with former Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams signed by the Titans two weeks before training camp opened.

