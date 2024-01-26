Veteran reliever David Robertson and World Series champ Rangers agree to 1-yr deal, AP source says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series champion Texas Rangers are adding veteran reliever David Robertson to their bullpen. Robertson and the Rangers have agreed to a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal was pending a physical. Robertson has pitched for five teams since coming back from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and much of 2021. ESPN reported his deal with the Rangers guarantees him somewhere in the range of $11 million to $12 million.

