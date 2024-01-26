Veteran reliever David Robertson and World Series champ Rangers agree to 1-yr deal, AP source says

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Marlins relief pitcher David Robertson winds up during the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. The World Series champion Texas Rangers are adding veteran reliever Robertson to their bullpen. A person familiar with the move confirmed it to The Associated Press, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series champion Texas Rangers are adding veteran reliever David Robertson to their bullpen. Robertson and the Rangers have agreed to a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal was pending a physical. Robertson has pitched for five teams since coming back from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and much of 2021. ESPN reported his deal with the Rangers guarantees him somewhere in the range of $11 million to $12 million.

