Veteran Quandre Diggs feels at home in the Titans’ rebuilt secondary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Safety Quandre Diggs says he knew for a while the Tennessee Titans would probably be the next stop of his NFL career. Diggs announced Monday he had agreed to a deal with the Titans. The club made it official Tuesday. He took part in his first practice Wednesday. The process of luring Diggs to Tennessee had been brewing for weeks with ongoing talks with general manager Ran Carthon. The chance to play for new Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson made Tennessee helped clinch the deal. Diggs says he has friends around the NFL who speak highly of Wilson who really wanted him in Tennessee.

