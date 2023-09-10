Veteran Portuguese rider Rui Costa wins Vuelta 15th stage as American Sepp Kuss retains overall lead

LEKUNBERRI, Spain (AP) — Portuguese veteran Rui Costa has sprinted to victory in the 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while American Sepp Kuss retained the overall lead of the three-week race. Costa was part of a group of three riders at the front and managed to hold off Lennard Kämna and Santiago Buitrago to the line. Kuss will wear the leading rider’s red jersey for a seventh straight day when the tour resumes after a rest day on Monday. The American rider finished in the main peloton to retain his lead of 1 minute, 37 seconds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.