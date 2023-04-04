Veteran OT Josh Wells signs 1-year deal to rejoin Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran offensive lineman Josh Wells has signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville. He returns to the Jaguars after four seasons in Tampa Bay. Wells was an undrafted rookie from James Madison in 2014. He spent the first five years of his NFL career with Jacksonville. He started nine games and missed the majority of three seasons with injuries. He was much more available for the Buccaneers. He started 15 games over four seasons and was part of a Super Bowl-winning club in 2020. He tore the patellar tendon in his left knee last December and ended the season on injured reserve.

