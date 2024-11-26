Veteran OT D.J. Humphries joins Chiefs after recovering from torn ACL sustained with Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries joined the Kansas City Chiefs on the practice field for the first time Tuesday, though it remains unclear just when he will be able to help out. Humphries agreed to a deal with the Super Bowl champions late last week. They play the Raiders on Friday. The Chiefs have been desperate for help at left tackle in particular, where Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia have struggled to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That led general manager Brett Veach to reach out to Humphries, who had been recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained with the Cardinals in Week 17 last season.

