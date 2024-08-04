Veteran LB Markus Golden excited for return to Steelers

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden enjoyed an extended offseason, but he always remained ready for a possible return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers signed Golden to a one-year contract on Thursday and the 33-year-old participated in his third practice back with the team on Saturday. Golden says he’s happy to be back with the team and loves playing in Pittsburgh. Golden, entering his 10th NFL season, was brought back to serve as depth behind star outside linebackers T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. He had 20 tackles, four sacks, 10 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.