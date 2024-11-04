Veteran Iago Aspas sets up only goal as Celta Vigo beats Getafe 1-0 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo snapped a two-game losing streak in the Spanish league after veteran forward Iago Aspas set up the only goal a 1-0 win over Getafe. Aspas’ cross to the back post gave striker Anastasios Douvikas the easiest of finishes as Celta took the lead after just six minutes. The 37-year-old hit the post in the second half and Borja Iglesias had a goal disallowed. Getafe drew its last three games 1-1 but its hopes of an equalizer were reduced when Juan Berrocal was shown a red card after 65 minutes.

