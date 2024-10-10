Veteran French tennis player Richard Gasquet to retire after French Open

Richard Gasquet will end his career after the French Open next year. At 38, the French player renowned for his exceptional one-handed backhand told L’Equipe newspaper he plans to call it quits at the clay-court Grand Slam in front of his home fans. Gasquet reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 back in 2007 and was once regarded as a potential Grand Slam winner but could never get past the semifinals at any major.

