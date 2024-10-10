Veteran French tennis player Richard Gasquet to retire after French Open

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
FILE - France's Richard Gasquet plays a shot against France's Arthur Rinderknech during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jean-Francois Badias]

Richard Gasquet will end his career after the French Open next year. At 38, the French player renowned for his exceptional one-handed backhand told L’Equipe newspaper he plans to call it quits at the clay-court Grand Slam in front of his home fans. Gasquet reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 back in 2007 and was once regarded as a potential Grand Slam winner but could never get past the semifinals at any major.

