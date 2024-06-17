Veteran defender Sergio Ramos leaving Spanish club Sevilla

MADRID (AP) — Veteran defender Sergio Ramos will not return to Sevilla next season. The Spanish club says the 38-year-old Ramos does not intend to extend the contract that ended after this season. The player had not publicly announced his plans for the future. Ramos joined Sevilla from Paris Saint-Germain last season. He spent more than a decade at Real Madrid after joining the Spanish powerhouse from Sevilla in 2005. Ramos scored seven goals in 37 appearances in his latest stint with Sevilla. His official farewell will be on Monday.

