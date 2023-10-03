Veteran coach Louis van Gaal is back at Ajax as an external advisor to the struggling Amsterdam club

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Veteran coach Louis van Gaal is coming out of soccer retirement to help get Dutch power Ajax get back on track after its worst start to a season in decades. The Amsterdam club, a four-time European champion, announced late Tuesday that 72-year-old Van Gaal will advise the Ajax Supervisory Board “on football technical matters.” Under new coach Maurice Steijn and with a roster packed with new and inexperienced players signed over the summer, Ajax is 15th in the 18-team Eredivisie after five matches. Ajax also struggled last season in the aftermath of the departure of Erik ten Haag to Manchester United. Van Gaal says, “I want to help Ajax.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.