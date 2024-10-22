Veteran coach Gasset steps out of retirement to help struggling Montpellier

Veteran coach Jean-Louis Gasset is stepping out of retirement to try to get his hometown club struggling Montpellier back on track. The 70-year-old Frenchman who had retired in May was hired Tuesday to replace Michel Der Zakarian as coach. The club did not disclose terms of the deal. Der Zakarian lost his job after Montpellier was routed 5-0 at home by Marseille for its sixth loss in eight matches this season. The result left the 2012 French champions in last place. Gasset has vast experience in France, having spent time at various clubs including previous stints with Montpellier, Saint-Etienne, Bordeaux and Marseille.

