Veteran catcher Travis D’Arnaud signs a $12 million, 2-year deal to join busy Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Catcher Travis d’Arnaud has agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract to join the Los Angeles Angels as a veteran backup to Logan O’Hoppe. D’Arnaud is a Long Beach native and a 12-year major league veteran who spent the past five seasons with Atlanta. He batted .238 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs over 99 games last season for the Braves, who declined their $8 million option on him for 2025 last week. D’Arnaud won the World Series with the Braves in 2021 and made the All-Star team in 2022. He began his career with the New York Mets.

