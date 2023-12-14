Veteran Aubameyang in vintage form and lifting Marseille back up Ligue 1 ladder

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Written off as recently as last month, former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suddenly scoring for fun in Ligue 1. Aubameyang has recaptured his best form and lifted Gennaro Gattuso’s resurgent Marseille back into the Fench league race. Aubameyang was whistled at by Marseille fans last month after a poor goalless draw at home. Since then, the 34-year-old Gabon striker has seven goals in four games in all competitions. That was also before Marseille’s Europa League game against Brighton late Thursday. The impressive scoring form has driven Marseille up to sixth in Ligue 1, nine points behind second-placed Nice. Marseille is unbeaten in its last four matches, including three consecutive wins. Marseille hosts Clermont on Sunday at Stade Velodrome.

