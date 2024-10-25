Vesia, Rojas could be added to Dodgers’ World Series roster, Cortes set to be activated by Yankees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Left-hander Alex Vesia and shortstop Miguel Rojas could be added to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for the World Series while left-hander Nestor Cortes appeared set to activated by the New York Yankees for Friday’s opener. Vesia was left off the League Championship Series roster after an intercostal injury while warming up for Division Series Game 5 against San Diego on Oct. 11. Rojas hasn’t played since Game 3 versus the Padres on Oct. 8 due to an adductor injury,

