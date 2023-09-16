Verstappen’s winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole

SINGAPORE (AP) — Max Verstappen’s historic run of 10 Formula One wins in a row looks set to end after he qualified down in 11th place for the Singapore Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz Jr. took pole for Sunday’s race as Red Bull had its worst qualifying results of the season. Verstappen was eliminated by .007 seconds in the second session by rookie Liam Lawson of sister team AlphaTauri. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was 13th after a spin.

