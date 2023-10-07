Verstappen’s third Formula One title caps a dominant season for Dutch driver and Red Bull

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen has clinched the Formula One title for the third year running after placing second in the sprint race on Saturday in Qatar. It has been a season of record dominance for Verstappen and his Red Bull team. Sergio Perez seemed capable of challenging his teammate early in the season but a series of mistakes in qualifying left him well adrift before Verstappen secured the title.

