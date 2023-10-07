Verstappen’s third Formula One title caps a dominant season for Dutch driver and Red Bull

By The Associated Press
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts as he became F1 drivers world champion after the sprint race ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Bandic]

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen has clinched the Formula One title for the third year running after placing second in the sprint race on Saturday in Qatar. It has been a season of record dominance for Verstappen and his Red Bull team. Sergio Perez seemed capable of challenging his teammate early in the season but a series of mistakes in qualifying left him well adrift before Verstappen secured the title.

