Verstappen’s Red Bull battling three-headed threat as F1 season hits midpoint in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes has joined the challengers in a highly competitive Formula One season, with three fast teams now putting pressure on leader Max Verstappen. Hamilton and teammate George Russell have won back-to-back races in Britain and Austria before this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. Verstappen has won here the past two years and still commands a significant lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings. But the poor performances of teammate Sergio Pérez has left Red Bull as a team in hard fight for the constructors’ title with Ferrari not too far behind.

