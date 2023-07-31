Verstappen’s dominance makes a 3rd straight F1 title look like a formality

PARIS (AP) — Max Verstappen’s dominance is so total that it already feels like he’s won his third straight Formula One title. That’s with 10 races remaining following the mid-season break. With a lead of 125 points over his nearest rival the Red Bull driver is already in position to watch a highlights reel of his season and list his favorite wins. There have been 10 out of 12 races so far plus a further two victories when including sprint races. After winning the Belgian Grand Prix with another emphatic drive Verstappen was asked which of the victories this season he likes the most. But he says “it’s difficult to choose.”

