Verstappen wins Spanish GP from pole for 40th career victory

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to strengthen his hold on the Formula One championship.

The two-time defending champion was never challenged on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after beating Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari to the first turn.

Lewis Hamilton crossed the finish line second in his Mercedes to equal his best finish of the season. Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell completed the podium.

Verstappen has won five of seven races this season.

His 40th career win, including his third in Barcelona, leaves Verstappen one win behind the late Ayrton Senna’s total of 41. He also seems well on course to matching Senna’s three world titles.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort Previous Next

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez, who finished fourth, has won the other two races.

The Dutchman grew his lead over Pérez to 55 points.

