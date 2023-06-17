Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column

Max Verstappen won the 25th pole of his career and moved one step closer to tying the late Ayrton Senna for Formula One victories as the two-time reigning world champion overcame wet conditions in Saturday qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen has won five of seven races this season. He will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to win his 44th career race. It would tie him with Senna for fifth on F1’s all-time winners list. Nico Hülkenberg of Haas qualified second and was followed by Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

