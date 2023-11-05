Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix, Perez distances from Hamilton in fight for runner-up

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sergio Perez of Red Bull finished in the Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One in fourth place on Sunday, distancing himself from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in one of the few competitions left this season — a position as runner-up. Three-time champion Max Verstappen led from the start and won his 17th race. Perez nearly took the podium position from third-place Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, but the Spaniard saw the checkered flag 0.053 seconds before the Mexican. The two battled for the position in the three final laps of the race. McLaren’s Lando Norris was second at Interlagos.

