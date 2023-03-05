Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent

While two-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s dominant win for Red Bull at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix seemed normal by his high standards, Fernando Alonso reminded everyone of his own rare ability with a stunning third place on his debut for Aston Martin. His podium here came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari. Alonso last felt this good when he last won an F1 race 10 years ago, also with Ferrari. Now, a 99th career podium leaves the 41-year-old Spaniard hopeful of a 33rd career race win. Verstappen led a Red Bull 1-2 with Sergio Perez second. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. was fourth but teammate Charles Leclerc retired with engine failure.

