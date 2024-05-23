Verstappen welcomes a Monaco challenge from Norris and resurgent McLaren

MONACO (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen welcomes McLaren’s surge in form ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. He only just held off Lando Norris last Sunday to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Verstappen beat the McLaren driver by less than one second. Verstappen says “it’s good for the sport that more teams are fighting for the win” and the competition has recently tightened up. Norris is on a roll with three straight podium finishes, including a victory in Miami on May 5. But Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc does not think Verstappen and Red Bull are suddenly vulnerable.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.