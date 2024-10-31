Verstappen unfazed by criticism after aggressive battle with Norris in Mexico

SAO PAULO (AP) — Three-time defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says he doesn’t care about criticism of his racing tactics at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend. The Red Bull driver saw his championship lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris decrease to 47 points after a race in which he received two 10-second time penalties. Verstappen spoke ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos. He says “I know what I am doing.” Norris told journalists Thursday at Interlagos that Verstappen “deep down” knows he made mistakes in Mexico.

